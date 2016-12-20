Toy car appeal launched by car firm in aid of children’s charity

A TOY car appeal has been launched in support of a children’s charity.

Portsmouth car buyer We Want Any Car is looking to people to donate unwanted toy cars, which will be delivered to a Barnardo’s charity shop to help raise money for the charity.

We Want Any Car head buyer, Alex Baker, said: ‘At this time of year it is important that we remember those children that may be in less fortunate circumstances and how we can help them.

‘Our name says we want any car so we thought we’d use this to help Barnardo’s.

‘We’re appealing to businesses and residents to support our campaign, but even if people can’t bear to part with their old Matchbox, Tonka or Hot Wheels, we will be working with toy retailers to ensure that we deliver on our promise to Barnardo’s.

‘We will be donating at least one car for every car we buy in the run-up to Christmas.’

To donate, go to We Want Any Car’s offices at 1000 Lakeside, Western Road, North Harbour.