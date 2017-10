Have your say

CHILDREN are being invited to add their collectibles to an exhibition.

In a follow-up to the ongoing Star Wars exhibition, May The Toys Be With You, Gosport Gallery is inviting young people to display their collections alongside it.

From Pokemon cards to fossils and stamps, Gosport Gallery is keen to show off the interests of youngsters in the town.

For more information contact Cerian Trevan via cerian.trevan@hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk.