Train line closures in Portsmouth

BUSES will replace train services in the Portsmouth area.

South West Trains are closing the network on June 4 to carry out maintenance and renewal work.

Changes include:

n Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth via Haslemere will be replaced by buses between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour.

n Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth via Eastleigh and Fareham will be diverted to run to and from Havant. Connecting bus services will run between Cosham and Portsmouth Harbour.

n Services between Southampton Central and Portsmouth will be diverted to run to and from Havant. Connecting bus services will run between Cosham and Portsmouth Harbour.

Visit southwesttrains.co.uk.