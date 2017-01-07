Train strikes to go ahead

STRIKES by Southern Railway train drivers are set to go ahead next week, causing a fresh wave of travel chaos for passengers.

Aslef confirmed there will be three 24-hour walkouts in the dispute over driver-only trains, despite being urged by transport secretary Chris Grayling to call off the action.

The minister cited a report by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) which he maintained confirmed that Southern Railway’s plans for driver-controlled trains were safe.

Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union strongly disputed the report.

There will be no Southern services during the strikes next Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Three further strikes are planned later in the month.