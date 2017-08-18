Translation firm gets humanitarian aid support award

A WHITELEY-based translation company has been recognised for its help in breaking down language barriers in humanitarian crises.

The Association of Translation Companies member Sandberg Translation Partners received the 2017 TWB Donor Award for its work in assisting Translators Without Borders.

TWB aims to close the language gaps hindering critical humanitarian and international development efforts worldwide.

STP has supported TWB since 2010 to help facilitate key initiatives such as the Words of Relief Service, which is the first crisis relief translation network. The network works to improve communication between crisis-affected communities and responders.

The project has supported people in West Africa during the Ebola epidemic, in Greece in response to the European refugee crisis and in Haiti following Hurricane Matthew.

More recent work has included TWB providing emergency translations for people affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Executive chairman at STP Jesper Sandberg said: ‘We are very proud to have partnered with Translators Without Borders – the work that they do makes a genuine difference to the lives of those caught up in humanitarian crises both at home and abroad.

‘We feel very privileged to be a part of helping make that happen.’

Executive director at TWB Aimee Ansari said: ‘We are very grateful to Sandberg Translation Partners for their ongoing support, which resulted in them receiving the Donor Award in our 2017 Access to Knowledge Awards.’

‘Our work provides meaningful and critical support that allows the core work of a wide range of non-profit and aid organisations to be more impactful. Without the hard work and donations from companies such as STP, this simply wouldn’t be possible.’