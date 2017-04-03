Transport firm gets lifting membership

TRANSPORT and storage specialist Rapid Response Solutions has passed its final audit and been named a full member of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association.

The firm, in Dundas Lane, Portsmouth, has to meet stringent criteria over two years to gain the membership. Seven of its employees have also taken training courses in a variety of subject matter over the period.

Paul Barber, managing director, said: ‘We’re proud to have marked successful completion of this rigorous audit process and welcome the association’s follow-up audits to ensure we continue to meet and exceed these high standards.’