Transport network team up nears completion

STAGECOACH Group has paid tribute to its 5,000 strong team of South West Trains employees.

The company is preparing to complete its contract with the Department of Transport to run one of the biggest rail networks in Europe.

As part of the £210m investment, Stagecoach has introduced two new trains into service. The group announced it will be giving two weeks of free travel to South West Trains monthly-and-longer season ticket holders to compensate inconvenience caused by the Waterloo station. The Waterloo project will provide thousands of extra seats and increase capacity by 30 per cent.

In the past 21 years, billions of pounds of investment has been injected into train service improvements under Stagecoach’s stewardship of South West Trains.

Chief executive of Stagecoach Group Martin Griffiths said: ‘I’m proud of the huge amount of work that’s been done over the past two decades. It’s testament to the commitment of our team. Collectively, they work hard day in, day out as one railway to deliver a great service to customers.’