Travel firm up for an award

COACH company Lucketts Travel has been named as one of the best coach operators for group travel in the UK.

The Fareham-based firm is a finalist in this year’s Group Travel Awards in the ‘best coach operator’ category after being voted for by readers of Group Travel Organiser magazine.

The firm has a dedicated group travel department, that works with groups, charities, businesses and organisations to create tailored packages.

Managing director Tony Lawman said: ‘Ensuring customers have the very best experience is the most important element of what we do so we’re thrilled to be short-listed for this award. To know that the users of our service think we’re the best is very rewarding.’

Lucketts will find out if it has won at a ceremony in London in June. If it does, it will mark the second year in a row it has won a Group Travel Award.