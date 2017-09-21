‘Travel like a celebrity’ in Lucketts’ new VIP coach

Have your say

LUCKETTS Travel has announced the arrival of its new VIP vehicle.

The Irizar i8 is the only vehicle of its type in the region, seating 36 people in a vehicle that would normally hold seats for 53 passengers.

The coach features reclining leather seats and tables, a fully-fitted Neff kitchen, five flat screen HD TVs with Sky and the option of an on board host.

The vehicle is available for business and sports team hire, with wifi and USB ports.

Paul Barringer, group sales and marketing director, said: ‘Our staff were itching to get on board and explore the coach when it arrived! It will be like travelling in celebrity style.’