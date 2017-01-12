Trolley dash at Portsmouth supermarket to raise cash

A TROLLEY dash is being held to raise cash for charity.

Sainsbury’s in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, is holding the event to raise money for the children’s department at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Raffle tickets are also being sold in the store and the winner will be announced on February 18. People can sign up for the trolley dash which is on February 26.

Victoria Greenshields, fundraising manager for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘We would like to thank Sainsbury’s for helping us raise valuable funds. It promises to be great fun.’