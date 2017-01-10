Trust awarded funding to help people into work

UNEMPLOYED people across the Solent area can get help towards and into work thanks to a new scheme.

Wheatsheaf Trust, a charity based in Southampton that operates across the Solent area, has been awarded grant funding for its Bridge2Work project, which helps people affected by complex and multiple barriers get into employment.

The project has been supported through the Building Better Opportunities programme, funded by the Big Lottery Fund and European Social Fund.

It will be delivered by Wheatsheaf Trust in partnership with Portsmouth Craft and Manufacturing Industries and Solent Mind.

CEO Dan Freshwater said: ‘Bridge2Work is a great opportunity for us to work with a significant number of people across the region who are struggling to gain a foothold in the labour market.

‘The project has been funded for two years and we are excited about what we can achieve in that time, working together with our local employers to create a legacy for years to come.’

For more details go to wheatsheaftrust.org