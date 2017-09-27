TSB picks The Lifehouse as its new beneficiary

TSB Portsmouth has announced The Lifehouse as its new charity partner.

The banking group launched its local charity partnerships campaign in 2015 and has since raised more than £1.7m for local causes across Britain.

The Lifehouse, a drop-in centre and soup kitchen based in Albert Road, has been named as a new beneficiary for the programme after 27,000 nominations were received from charities across the country.

TSB partners from 550 branches and eight office sites will be raising money on behalf of all chosen charities.

Mike Morrell, trustee at The Lifehouse, said: ‘We are delighted to have been chosen as TSB Portsmouth’s new Local Charity Partner.

‘The support will make a really positive impact on our charity and the work we do here in Portsmouth.’

Bank manager at TSB Portsmouth Katy Stacey said: ‘I am thrilled to welcome The Lifehouse as our new Local Charity Partner, which is close to our hearts here in Portsmouth because of the support it provides to those facing desperate situations — we can’t wait to get started.’