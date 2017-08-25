Tuition scheme is opening

A business that provides extra tuition for children is to open its second centre in Hampshire.

Explore Learning is expanding to Whiteley where it will offer an education hub for children aged four to 14 who want to build on their maths and English knowledge.

The centre will be the 129th site to launch nationwide and will be opened at midday by the Mayor of Winchester Cllr David McLean and his wife the Mayoress Diane McLean on Tuesday.

Centre director at Explore Learning in Whiteley Ellie Nemec said: ‘We are so excited to open our new centre to families in the area. We’ve been hoping to launch in Whiteley for a long time.

‘There’s a gap in the market for educational support of this style.’

Standard membership is £119 a month with a £50 registration fee. Call 01489 660174 for more.