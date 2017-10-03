TV presenter and housing expert backs association

Have your say

A HOUSING association in Petersfield has welcomed the support of TV presenter Amanda Lamb.

PHA Homes has been backed by Amanda, who was born in Portsmouth and raised in Havant. She worked as an estate agent and part-time barmaid before finding her break as the nationally-renowned Scottish Widows model.

Portsmouth is a high demand area and a region with high value.

Amanda said she recognised the demand to build new homes for local people to tackle housing shortages.

Presenter Amanda is well- known for her interest in property and investing in new homes.

She presents a prime-time property show on More4 called Selling Houses with Amanda Lamb and My Flat-Pack Home where she looks at unusual, prefabricated properties.

Amanda said: ‘Born and raised locally, I am delighted to offer my support to PHA Homes.

‘I understand the pressing issues of providing homes in a high value, high demand area and applaud the work that PHA Homes is doing to help address the acute housing shortage in this area and its commitment to providing an excellent service to existing tenants.’