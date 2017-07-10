Two awards for City Pharmacy

City Pharmacy in London Road, North End, Portsmouth has won two major awards.

The recognition was gained at both the Hampshire and Isle of Wight LPC Awards for 2017 and Training Matters recognition of excellence awards for 2017

The pharmacy was awarded Pharmacy team of the year and Pharmacist of the year at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight LPC Awards and Infant care award at the Training matters recognition of excellence awards, along with a Highly commended for Retail skills.

City Pharmacy is not part of a big chain of pharmacies, but an independent community service aiming to be more than a place to obtain prescriptions.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight award evening was held at the Hilton Hotel, Chilworth in Southampton,while the Training matters recognition of excellence awards were held at the Dortchester Hotel in London

caring hub offering much more than “a place to obtain prescribed medication”.