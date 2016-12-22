Two calls for funding as schemes are launched

BUSINESSES are being invited to apply for a share of funding that will support a low carbon economy and the competitiveness of SMEs.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership has announced that funding will become available to support the two areas.

A briefing event is being held on January 10.

At this event delegates will hear detailed information about the two call specifications and how to apply and will also get the chance to network.

The event will start at 10am at the Hilton at the Ageas, Botley. For more email events@solentlep.org.uk.