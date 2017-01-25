Two gold Roll-Royce Phantoms go to hotel

TWO exceptional motor cars painted in gold have been created by Rolls-Royce to join the collection at one of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

The two bespoke gold Rolls-Royces will become the flagships of the 30-strong Phantom collection at The 13 in Macau.

They were commissioned by luxury entrepreneur Stephen Hung, joint chairman of The 13.

The cars have 24-carat gold on the exterior and interior, and they will be heralded as the finest in the fleet.

At the time of commissioning, they were the most expensive Rolls-Royce Phantoms ever built.

Giles Taylor, director of design at Rolls-Royce, said: ‘A Rolls-Royce motor car is commissioned to express the tastes, desires and lifestyle of its patron. It is testament to the skill of the artisans that so elegantly express their craft at our Global Centre of Excellence in Goodwood, that this bold and technically challenging design scheme has been executed so perfectly.’

The car’s exterior finish has been enhanced with particles of 23.75 carat gold, a weight chosen for even disbursement.

The surface finish centre at Goodwood installed new and specialist equipment to ensure no contamination could occur during the painting of the two cars. The finish uses 250 per cent more paint than other Phantoms.

Rolls-Royce material scientist Nick Geehan said: ‘Only at the home of Rolls-Royce would a team embark on such an ambitious project.’