Two more days to enter our Hair and Beauty Awards

YOU have just two more days to enter this year’s Hair and Beauty Awards.

And our Lifetime Achievement sponsor Maria Lloyd knows only too well how much of a difference awards can make to your salon or business.

The 52-year-old said: ‘Some of these people work so hard and they don’t get the recognition.

‘I think to win something like this just gives them the recognition that they are worth it and people do appreciate them.’

Maria started up her own business BC Beauty Training, 10 years ago. It runs courses teaching different elements in the hair and beauty industry.

She said: ‘I was a hairdressers about 30 years ago and when I went back in I decided to do some courses in beauty.

‘I didn’t like the way I was taught and that is why I went into the teaching side because I thought there must be a better way to learn and we specialise in one-to-one training.’

Maria has since won awards for her business and many of her students have gone on to open up their own businesses.

Maria added: ‘I know how hard it is for someone to give their all for many years and give everything they have got to the hair and beauty industry. The awards are absolutely fantastic, which is why I’m sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement award.’

Maria’s training centre works with people referred through social services, the police and housing associations.

She said: ‘We do five-week projects to help young girls get into the work place and they end up with seven qualifications.

‘At the moment we have had a 70 per cent success rate.’

Maria added: ‘We have just won Women in Education at the East Sussex Business Awards and that feeling of winning is just absolutely fantastic and that is why people should enter this year’s awards.’