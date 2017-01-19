Two new restaurants to open up at Port Solent marina

TWO restaurants have announced that they will be opening at Port Solent.

Flaming Rooster, serving flame-grilled dishes, and Richoux, a cafe selling patisseries, are set to open in the next few weeks.

Flaming Rooster has been set up by Scott Matthews, who runs the Relentless group of restaurants. It is due to open tomorrow, while prestigious London eatery Richoux is expected to open in February.

Richoux offers all-day breakfast, morning coffee, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

It will be the first time the iconic brand, which caters to wealthy areas such as Knightsbridge and Mayfair, will open its doors outside London since it was founded in 1909.

It is owned by the Richoux Group, which also owns Dean’s Diner, Villagio and Zippers.

Lisa Fowler, event co-ordinator and centre administrator at Port Solent, said: ‘At Port Solent you can feast on delicious food in a picturesque setting, then complete your visit with a trip to the cinema to see the latest Hollywood blockbuster.

‘We are excited about the additions of Flaming Rooster and Richoux because they will add to the incredible experience already available and enhance our excellent range of food choice.

‘To have these businesses come to Port Solent is a great compliment and shows what a popular destination it is for visitors and locals with its vibrant atmosphere, variety of shops, bars and restaurants. All this against a stunning marina backdrop and free parking.

‘After a successful 2016 we are pleased to start the new year with this exciting news, which shows that Port Solent continues to grow in strength and emphasises what a great asset it is.’