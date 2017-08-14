Two offices become one in big aviation relocation

Have your say

A Gosport aviation company has moved to new premises at Zenith House in Lederle Lane.

LFD Limited decided to combine its two branches, originally in Gosport and Segensworth, and move them into a new and larger unit.

The business said its move to larger premises will allow the company to expand, meet growing demand and may create new jobs.

LFD Ltd specialises in the design and manufacture of aircraft lighting.

The company has been established for more than 25 years and exports aircraft lighting equipment throughout the world.