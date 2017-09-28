UK director attends the launch of new Fordstore

Have your say

A NEW style of car dealership has been opened in Cosham and Ford’s UK director of sales visited Portsmouth to host the opening.

Kevin Griffin officially opened the new ‘Fordstore’ at the Cosham site, which is also a transit centre.

The Fordstore aims to provide the complete Ford range including Mustang and the Vignale lounge.

Kevin said: ‘The opening is part of our plans to transform the customer experience by rolling out a network of upgraded new-look dealerships across Europe. FordStores represent the very best of Ford and offer customers the full range and services in an inviting destination.’

‘Our aim is for customers to have an informative and engaging experience in a stress-free environment.’

The dealership is divided into ‘Hello’, ‘Discover’, ‘Relax’ and ‘Thank you’ sections to guide customers through the entire process.

Hendy chief executive Paul Hendy said: ‘Portsmouth continues to be a key location for the group and these new facilities firmly establish the city’s importance within the group.’