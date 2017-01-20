UK must remain friends with European countries says Hampshire MP

THE MP for East Hampshire believes it is crucial the UK continues to stay ‘friends’ with European countries after Brexit is triggered.

Damian Hinds believes leaving the European Union will result in a fairer deal for all.

But he thinks the nation should not completely forget its EU neighbours.

Mr Hinds said: ‘The result of the referendum was to leave the European Union, it was not a vote to leave Europe . We want to continue to be reliable partners, willing allies and close friends with European countries.

‘The PM was right to identify that we have a shared interest in a good constructive outcome from the upcoming negotiations. I think it is right, that we are not seeking an “off-the-shelf” model for our new relationship.’