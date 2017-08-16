Unemployment fallen by half in last five years, figures show

THE number of people registered unemployed in Portsmouth has fallen by more than half in the past five years, new figures show.

Data released yesterday by the Office for National Statistics show 2,300 people in the city are without a job, down 55 per cent from 2012.

In Gosport unemployment is down to 630 (61 per cent less than 2012), 1,100 in Havant (55 per cent) and 460 in Fareham (64 per cent).

Leone Hill, business development manager for Jobcentre plus, said: ‘I am delighted that the downwards trend in unemployment is going on and that new employers are moving here, giving job opportunities to people in Portsmouth. ‘

The JobCentre is working alongside the new Village Hotel in Cosham, which is creating 100 new jobs when it opens in November.

Nationally employment has reached an all-time high with a record 75.1 per cent, 32.07 million, of people in work.

The number of people out of work dropped by 57,000 on the quarter to 1.48 million – a 12 year low.

There are 338,000 more people in work compared with this time last year.

Employment minister and East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds said: ‘These statistics show that record levels of people are in work across the country and earning a wage, which is great news.

‘Over the past year, the rise in employment has been overwhelmingly driven by permanent and full-time jobs, as employers continue to invest in Britain’s strong economy.’

