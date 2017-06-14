Unemployment in Portsmouth area falls as record figures are released

RECORD numbers of people in the south east are in work, new figures have showed.

Unemployment in Portsmouth fell to 2,390 in May, down from 2,415 the month before.

Havant Jobcentre manager Steph Simpson said the figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) ,showed a ‘positive trend’ for the area.

She said: ‘We do live in an area where these figures do fluctuate, but obviously this is a very positive message for local employers.

‘There is a downwards trend which is really positive for this time of year.

‘We are seeing record levels of employment and are definitely in a good place.’

Employers in Portsmouth, including in Commercial Road, have been boosted by the fall in unemployment. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The latest figures show there are 258,500 people employed in our area, including 103,700 in Portsmouth.

In Havant the unemployment figure fell by 40 between April and May to 1,115, and in Gosport there was 635 unemployed in May - 35 less than the previous month.

But in Fareham there was a slight rise in the number of unemployed people, up 10 to 450 last month.

Jobcentres in the Portsmouth area have been working with employers including Fat Face, McDonalds, Premier Inn and SSE to fill vacancies.

They are also supporting the armed forces, who are holding an open day at the Army Reserve Centre in Hilsea on June 20 from 11am to 3pm.

Secretary of State for Work & Pensions, David Gauke said: ‘This government wants to give everyone the opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they live or their background.

‘There’s good news in the south east where there is a record number of people in work at 4.55 million and a record 2.14 million women in work.

‘This is good news for families as we continue to build a stronger, fairer Britain.’

Premier Inn is one of the employers working alongside local Jobcentres. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Nationally 32 million people are now in work, 372,000 more than a year ago and the highest total since records began in 1971.

Unemployment fell by 50,000 in the quarter to April to 1.53 million, the lowest for more than a decade.