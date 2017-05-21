Uni graduate takes over with top boardroom job

A FORMER student from the University of Portsmouth has taken up a top job on an international board of directors.

Ralph Rushton graduated from the university with a BSc in geology – and is now working as a consultant on the board and management team at Revelo Resources in Vancouver, Canada.

With experience in the mining industry and exploration gained from working as a geologist in Southern Africa the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and more recently with several of the GoldGroup companies in a business development and investor relations capacity.

Meanwhile, Revelo has been working on a total of 25 mining projects in Chile, with an exposure of around 300,000 hectares.

President and CEO Timothy Beale said: ‘Ralph Rushton has been appointed as director to replace Mario Szotlender, following his resignation.

‘Mr Rushton has over 30 years’ experience from working for both the Rio Tinto and Anglo American groups.’

For more information about Revelo, people can visit their website reveloresources.com.