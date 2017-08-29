Uni links up with architect for new centre

THE University of Portsmouth will be updating its premises with a state-of-the-art indoor sports centre.

The University has enlisted the help of FaulknerBrowns Architects, an award-winning firm which won Sports and Leisure Architect of the Year at the 2017 Architect of the Year Awards.

FaulknerBrowns was chosen to head the mammoth £50m project through an internationally-competitive procurement process.

The site will be built on the university’s campus in Ravelin Park and will consist of an eight-lane swimming pool, fitness suite, sports hall, climbing wall and squash courts.

The centre will be built with facilities suitable for training, recreational activities and competitions.

The sports site will be advertised to hire for social occasions, exhibits and events.

When building the centre the architects will be tasked with minimising its carbon footprint.

Vice-chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘This is the first building of the university’s estate masterplan, which will see significant investment within the city over the next 10 years. ‘

‘In selecting FaulknerBrowns Architects, we will be raising the quality of building design for the university and the city by being sensitive to the environment in which it will sit and by setting a high benchmark for future developments.’

‘Our university sports facilities have a critical role to play in the wellbeing, academic standing and quality of lifestyle for students and staff alike.’

‘This offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with our community, which is why it is our intention to make a number of our new facilities, such as the swimming pool, open to schools and community groups.’

The university will submit its planning application early next year, with work planned to begin in late 2018 and completed by summer 2020.