University in disability brief

The University of Portsmouth underwent training to enhance and develop staff and students’ awareness of disability.

The training was provided by dedicated charity, Enable Me. The organisation visited the campus and spoke with staff members from a range of faculties.

The course covered various topics including barriers, etiquette, accessibility and terminology. Since the session took place, the university has signed up for more Enable Me training courses to make sure that its staff are fully briefed.

Equality and diversity manager at the university, Dave Small, said: ‘Our commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive environment requires ongoing training and guidance — all of which Enable Me has provided today. The training is about breaking down barriers and building awareness and understanding.’