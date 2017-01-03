University’s security course is honoured with national award

A UNIVERSITY course has been recognised at a national awards ceremony, highlighting the best people, projects and processes in the security and fire sectors.

The professional doctorate in security risk management at the University of Portsmouth won a Security and Fire Excellence Award at the annual ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr at London’s Hilton Hotel in Park Lane last month.

It was recognised in the contribution to standards in the security sector category.

Head of department at the institute for criminal justice studies, Dr Phil Clements, said: ‘We are delighted to have been recognised for this award.

‘Our programme provides an educational opportunity uniquely tailored to senior security practitioners to enable them to further develop their potential.

‘Professional doctorate graduates are able to contribute rigorous, original research to their professional disciplines and demonstrate an evidence-based approach to their practice.

‘The presence of doctoral students and graduates in the security discipline should also be an inspiration to others considering extending their education, and generally contribute to the development of professional standards.’

The programme currently has 17 students from the UK, Ireland, Germany, the US, Canada, Nigeria and South Africa whose research topics include the security management of petroleum pipelines, agroterrorism threats and career pathways in the security sector.