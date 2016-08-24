Victorious Festival - Q&A

What time does Victorious Festival start and finish?

The gates open at 10am. Music will start on the main stages at 10.05am. Headliners finish in the evening at 11pm.

Can I leave and then come back?

Yes, you will be able to leave and re-enter the site until 8pm. After 8pm a no re- admission policy will be in place. Last entry for all ticket holders will be at 8pm. If you leave and re-enter you will need to join the back of any queue and be searched again.

What time will the seafront attractions open and close?

The site will open at 10am. Please check individual seafront attractions websites for closing times of these attractions.

Can I bring alcohol?

No alcoholic drinks will be permitted.

There will be plenty of bars at the event.

Can I bring food and drink?

Factory-sealed water containers are permitted. Any other liquids will not be permitted.

Food is not permitted with the exception of baby food.

There will be a huge variety of food and drink outlets available at the event. Are there baby changing facilities? Yes.

Can I bring my dog/guide?

Guide/Assistance dogs are permitted, but no other animals are allowed on site.

Can I bring a chair?

Camping chairs and similar seating will not be permitted on site.

There will be plenty of seating areas at the event.