Virtual business growth scheme to visit Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH entrepreneurs are to get the chance to take part in a virtual support programme designed to grow their business.

Entrepreneurial Spark powered by NatWest is bringing its accelerator programme to the city for the first time and is looking for 100 entrepreneurs to take part, including at least 30 from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The pilot scheme – supported by Portsmouth City Council and the University of Portsmouth, with assistance from Little Kanga and Shaping Portsmouth – is primarily aimed at pre-start and young business ventures, but will also be open to more mature businesses.

The free three-month programme will run between September and December, with a launch event being held at the University of Portsmouth on June 27 from 5pm-7pm for would-be participants to find out more.

To date, Entrepreneurial Spark has supported 1,736 companies in the UK and overseas, helping them to raise more than £151 million in investment, generate turnover of £176 million and create more than 3,152 jobs.

Successful applicants to the scheme will benefit from access to a variety of resources – including a two-day Entrepreneurial Spark bootcamp in September, an online programme of learning modules, as well as expert support from partners at firms including NatWest and Dell Technologies.

Entrepreneurial Spark CEO Lucy-Rose Walker said: ‘It’s exciting to be bringing Entrepreneurial Spark to Portsmouth, a vibrant city.’

Mark Pembleton, Portsmouth City Council economic growth manager, said: ‘This nationally renowned scheme will allow us to really get behind local start-up businesses and unlock access to a network of support.’

To register for the scheme visit entrepreneurial-spark-portsmouth.eventbrite.co.uk