Volunteer staff give hall a much needed makeover

STAFF from pharmaceutical company Pfizer joined volunteers from Positive Pathways to take on a big community project.

All parties got stuck in to paint the central hall at Leigh Park Community Centre, which had not been decorated for many years.

The centre is currently undergoing a big renovation and development project.

The site is used by various groups and is available for private hire, but was in much need of a fresh lick of paint – which is where Positive Pathways and Pfizer stepped in.

Pfizer is enrolled in a employee volunteering scheme, a scheme which alerts businesses to events around Havant, organised by Community First. Pfizer have helped many charities and organisations through the programme.

Lorraine, a volunteer from Pfizer, said: ‘It’s great to see the centre being updated. My family has lived in this area all their lives and have used the centre for many functions. It has been rewarding to be able to make a difference.’

Martin, from Pfizer, said: ‘I’ve enjoyed today, it’s nice to give something back that will benefit people from the community.’

The team behind Leigh Park Community Centre expressed their gratitude to Pfizer and the rest of the volunteers for their hard work.

Facilities manager Dan Moore said: ‘We are so grateful to the volunteers for their hard work and enthusiasm, they have made a huge difference to the hall. The support from local businesses such as Pfizer is invaluable, and we thank them for giving up their time for us.’

Community First advised that, without the support of local businesses, many charity and community groups would struggle.

To find out more information or to get involved in the volunteering scheme contact Rachel Taylor at Rachel.taylor@cfirst.org.uk.