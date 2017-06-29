Vortec appoint new head rigger

LEADING yacht maintenance and service provider, Vortec Marine Ltd have appointed Chris Olsen as their new head of rigging.

Chris has over 20 year’s experience working as head of rigging for Selden Masts, a company dubbed world leaders in masts and spars, making him one of the most experienced riggers on the South Coast.

Managing Director at Vortec Marine, Ross Collingwood said “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team. Riggers with 20-plus years of experience are few and far between so we’re really pleased to have him on board.”

Chris’s role will see him developing Vortec’s rigging services division as well as managing rig-checks and inspections.

Chris said “After 20 years, I was looking for something new and I really like the vision Ross and his team have for Vortec and am looking forward to being part of it.”