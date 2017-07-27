Vote for your favourite firm with the X factor

Have your say

THE public is being urged to cast their final votes for who they think should triumph at the Property and Construction Awards 2017.

The ceremony is at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 28 and will feature celebrity guest, ex-Southampton footballer Matt Le Tissier.

The awards will give firms l recognition for their hard work and votes are solely determined by the public.

More than 1,000 businesses are competing in the regional competition.

To place your vote before September 1, visit www.propertyandconstructionawards.co.uk