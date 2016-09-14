Warning of disruption as paving is replaced in Chichester city centre

WORK to replace paving in a city centre is expected to take up to two months and cost £80,000.

West Sussex County Council will relay the paving in South Street and West Street, Chichester, to coincide with renovations taking place at The Cross.

The red block paving will replace temporary black top surfaces laid earlier this year.

Work is due to start next Monday and is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Extra gangs are being used to speed up the work.

The work will be finished in time for the city’s Christmas festivities.

Councillor John O’Brien said: ‘We recognise the impact this disruption has on businesses affected by the works and we apologise for that, particularly after gas works along South Street overran.

‘We will do everything we can to help. We want to work with the local businesses and encourage them to attach their signs to our hoardings.

‘We want to promote the fact that South Street’s shops, restaurants and businesses are open as usual.’