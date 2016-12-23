Warning over cutting costs

SKIERS planning a winter getaway to the slopes are being warned not to try to compensate for a weak pound by skimping on travel insurance.

Figures show the price of skiing has risen since the referendum, with destinations such as Bulgaria increasing prices by more than 60 per cent since last year, and prices across the ski index rising by more than a quarter.

Travel claim specialists at BL Claims Solicitors fear skiers may be tempted to try to cut the cost of their trip by travelling without insurance cover.

Eleanor Armstrong, senior associate in the travel team at BL Claims Solicitors, which has offices in Portsmouth, said: ‘Our advice would be that the need for good travel insurance is greater than ever before.’