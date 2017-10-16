Waste firm gets stuck into festival clean-up projects

Have your say

A WASTE management specialist has been awarded a series of contracts to clear up festival sites.

TJ Waste, based in Fareham, has already started cleaning up outdoor festivals being held across the country.

The independent firm sent a team of 20 to Southsea music event, Victorious Festival, which attracted tens of thousands of people who lined up to see Rita Ora, Madness and The Stereophonics perform.

The mammoth task involved clearing tons of material, plastic drinking cups, food packets, bottles and aluminium cans.

The contractor used hundreds of wheelie bins to restore the grass common back to its usual state.

TJ Waste manager Peter Shardlow said: ‘You could say we were a festival support act, but one nobody saw!’

Peter explained that the team began preparations in the dark and had to work around various restrictions to complete the job.

He added: ‘Our team were on site in the dark at 3.30am at Victorious, ensuring the wheelie bins were emptied and taken off site before 9.30am because of the understandable ban on vehicle movements after that time.

‘TJ has a fantastic clean-up squad who ensured festival goers could dispose of litter and recycle sensibly and hygienically.

‘Everything ran like clockwork from our perspective, including close liaison with Portsmouth City Council contractor Colas, and we also got a lot of walking miles under our belts because the festival site was vast.

‘We look forward to supporting other outdoor festivals in Hampshire.’

Other contracts on TJ’s list included the Monster Energy MXoN motocross event in Winchester, which features some of the greatest riders from around the world.

The firm also assisted at Hapi Festival, a three-day event held in Gosport.