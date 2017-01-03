WATCH: It’s behind you! Southsea panto stars take part in Mannequin Challenge

IT WAS their last supper – and the cast of the pantomime celebrated together in style with a slap-up meal at one of Southsea’s best-loved curry houses.

The cast from Jack and the Beanstalk, which had been at the Kings Theatre in Albert Road since the start of December, celebrated their last performance at The Akash, also in Albert Road.

The stars – which included Hollyoaks heartthrob Marcus Patrick, who is originally from Gosport, The Chase’s Governess Anne Hegerty, ’Allo ’Allo’s Vicki Michelle and Jade Ellis, who took part in 2012’s X Factor – posed for a promotional picture of them set as the Last Supper.

They also took part in a mannequin challenge video to promote the Indian restaurant, which sponsors the theatre’s tickets, before tucking in to a lavish meal.

Faz Ahmed, from The Akash, said: ‘Marcus has been in to the restaurant quite a few times. When he came in to book a table, I said we had a few crazy ideas and he said they’d be up for it.

‘So when they came in, we got them to do the mannequin challenge, but as we did it there was all this food out and it looked like the Last Supper so we got them to pose like that.

‘Anne was brilliant, it was her first time in the restaurant. All of them were really good. It was really funny and they all took part. It was brilliant.

‘We certainly made them work for their food!’

The show received rave reviews across its run, with some saying it was the best and funniest in recent times.

Gill Simmons, PR officer from the theatre, said: ‘The show went really well. It broke box office records for the pantomime.

‘They were a great cast and they all got on so well, which showed with their performances.

‘We had full houses – it was just amazing. It was a wonderful show and all the cast were superb, especially Anne, who has Asperger’s and put in such a brave effort to take part in the panto.’

Gill said the theatre was now planning next year’s show – Snow White.

Pictures and video provided by Habibur Rahman/His and Her Story