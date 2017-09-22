WATCH: Lively Lady out on the Solent ahead of seven-month restoration project

AN iconic vessel which sailed the globe twice is starting her seven-month restoration project.

Lively Lady, the 36ft yacht that was famously sailed around the world by Southsea’s Sir Alec Rose in the 60s, was tugged along the Solent from The Camber Docks to her new home on Hayling Island this morning.

Mark Smith on the Lively Lady Picture: Habibur Rahman (171260-410)

The iconic boat has been left in a sorry state of affairs after a botched refurbishment project at Portsmouth International Boatbuilding Training College.

After 18 months, little work was taken to restore the vessel to her former glory and now sailing legend Alan Priddy – who took her around the world again between 2006 and 2008 – has intervened to take her to The Hayling Yacht Company where a thorough six to seven-month restoration will take place.

Alistair Thompson, a spokesman for Mr Priddy said: ‘She looks very sad at the moment but she will now be restored to her former glory.

‘This yacht is a piece of living Portsmouth history and it was disappointing to see little work take place on her. You can always spend more money on something but you cannot get the time back that you have lost.

What remains of the famous yacht is a wooden hulk, her deck ripped up and rubbish scattered inside her leaking cabin.

Work on her boat will include rebuilding the wheel house, engine and parts of the galley with a new paint job required.

The boat is currently leased to Mr Priddy’s charity Around and Around by Portsmouth City Council.

Plans are in motion for a celebration on the seafront next year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sir Rose’s famous voyage.

Mark Smith, incoming chairman of Around and Around said: ‘There’s no reason to think we will not have her finished on time for the anniversary celebrations.