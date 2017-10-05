Search

WATCH: Rolls-Royce creates 'the quietest car in the world'

Picture: Shaun Roster

Portsmouth residents invited to have say on city’s next big projects

0
Have your say

Here's our look at Rolls-Royce's new Phantom 8.

The company, which has its manufacturing plant at Goodwood near Chichester, says it new model - equipped with a 563 BHP V12 engine - promises to be 'the most silent car in the world.'

The Phantom 8

The Phantom 8