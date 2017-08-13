WATCH: Time-lapse video shows changes at London Waterloo

Have your say

A NEW video has been released showing work taking place at Waterloo station.

In six days of work, platform extensions under construction have already taken shape. The new platforms will create room for longer trains to run to and from Waterloo.

Upgrade work at Waterloo Station

Because of the work, fewer trains can use the station each day and there have been knock-on effects for commuters due to a temporary timetable that has seen the number of services running to and from Portsmouth reduced.

Network Rail says that so far 1,000 engineers and track workers have:

* worked 60,000 hours

* laid 1,270 metres of track

* demolished 376 metres of platforms to make way for the new platforms

* poured 230 metres of concrete

* drunk 20,000 cups of tea and 30,000 cups of coffee.