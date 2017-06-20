We’ll learn from Cliff queues, say organisers

THE organisers of an open-air show have pledged to improve traffic management after concert-goers were left queuing.

Organisers have responded to concerns over traffic management after delays for people leaving the Cliff Richard concert at Stansted House.

Duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s are performing there tomorrow to a crowd of 7,000.

Mavis Wells, 71, attended the show near Rowlands Castle on Sunday, which ended at 10.15pm.

She said: ‘The concert was superb but it was total chaos to get out.

‘No taxis were allowed up the road leading to the grounds – we found ours at 10.45pm. Cars were let out one at a time.’

Ms Wells, who arrived home in Horsham at about 2.30am, added: ‘People in their 80s were left crying. Somebody has got to answer for this.’

Lancashire-based firm Cuffe & Taylor – which hired the venue to stage the show – said in a statement: ‘We have a professional traffic management company that were dealing with this and, while some customers may have felt it was slow at times, the reason for this is their safety which is always our priority.’

Referring to tomorrow’s concert, it added: ‘We would advise customers that as the site is in a remote area traffic will be busy.’

Helen Pine, events manager at Stansted Park, said: ‘Out of the 7,000-odd people we had there, I know some got really badly stuck.

‘We will do everything within our power to make sure lessons are learned before Wednesday’s concert.

‘We hope people won’t be put off.’