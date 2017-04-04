Webinars will explain all about development fund

BUSINESSES are being invited to learn about the Solent LEP’s Development Cost Fund.

In March the Solent LEP launched a £500,000 development cost fund to help organisations in the Solent bring forward bids to the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF).

The fund aims to support organisations to undertake initial development work on capital infrastructure projects that have the potential to contribute to transforming economic growth in the Solent.

Two webinars will be held on April 11 or April 25 at 11am.

To join email events@solentlep.org.uk