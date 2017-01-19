Website brings new business to flooring firm

A FLOORING firm has spoken of its growth after it used a marketing company to help it relaunch its website.

Logical Creative Marketing, in Copnor Road, Copnor, developed a new website for nationwide company Creation Flooring.

The website launched in September and is already helping the company generate new leads and gain five-star reviews.

Emma Crosby, marketing manager at Creation Flooring, said: ‘Since the launch of the new site, the level and quality of enquiries we receive has improved, resulting in some big contracts.

‘The new site is really flexible and we can easily manage updates ourselves. We are seeing five-star ratings.’

Jimmy Robertson, from LCM, said: ‘We built a website that reflected their brand and could further enhance their growth, ultimately generating more revenue.’