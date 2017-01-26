Wedding firms shine in awards shortlist

SEVEN bridal businesses from Hampshire have been shortlisted in a national awards contest.

The UK Wedding Awards 2017, which recognises the best of the UK’s bridal industry, has announced its short list and it is now open to the public vote.

The awards – hosted by Immediate Media’s Wedding Network brands: hitched, Perfect Wedding and You & Your Wedding – will see the winners announced in the spring.

The seven shortlisted businesses include: Anya Bridal Couture in Droxford, Romsey Bridal Boutique & Grooms Room, Creatiques Bridal Boutique in Southsea and Brides of Winchester in the Best Bridal Boutique category, Cain Manor in Bordon in Country Wedding Venue category, Zoe Barker Textiles in Wickham in Wedding Stationery category and Pomp and Petals in Romsey in Wedding Florist category.

The nominees across the 22 categories, focused around five key areas – fashion, venues, suppliers, travel and gift lists – were chosen by a panel of industry experts from hundreds of entries.

Zoe Jobson, weddings publisher, said: ‘We are delighted with the level of entries that we have received for the awards. The range, quality and diversity of the entries is a reflection on the talent and service levels we have in the UK market.’

It is now up to the public to decide who wins by voting for their favourites at hitched.co.uk/awards

Voting closes on February 9, and every person who votes will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a two-night stay in Scotland.

All short-listed entries will be considered for the Editor’s Choice Awards; three awards selected by editors at hitched, Perfect Wedding and You & Your Wedding.

FULL SHORTLIST

Best Bridal Accessories

· Olivier Laudus

· David’s Bridal

· Glitzy Secrets

· Kelly Spence Bridal Accessories

· By Harriet

· Charlotte Mills

· Elizabeth & Rose Design

· Debbie Carlisle

· Richard Designs

· Freya Rose

· Britten

· Rainbow Club

Best Bridal Boutique

· Wedding Bells for Four Oaks

· Creatiques Bridal Boutique

· The White Closet

· The Tailor’s Cat

· The Dressing Room

· Romsey Bridal Boutique & Grooms Room

· The Pantiles Bride

· Anya Bridal Couture

· Fross Wedding Collections

· Brides of Winchester

· Serendipity brides

· Ann Louise Bridal

Best Bridal Collection

· Eliza Jane Howell

· House of Ollichon

· Justin Alexander

· Kenneth Winston & Ella Rosa

· The Bridal Co

· David’s Bridal

· Casablanca Bridal

· Benjamin Roberts

· Kelsey Rose

· DOM Bridals

· Callista Bride

Best Bridal Designer

· Katya Katya Shehurina

· Sanyukta Shrestha

· Eliza Jane Howell

· Belle & Bunty

· Justin Alexander

· Sabina Motasem

· Stephanie Allin Couture

· House of Ollichon

· Ruth Milliam Bridal Couture

Best Bridesmaid Collection

· twobirds Bridesmaid

· Ghost London

· Jasmine Design

· TH&TH

· Little Bevan

· The Dessy Group

· Coast

· David’s Bridal

· Maids to Measure

· Kelsey Rose

Best Groomswear

· Stephen Bishop Suiting

· Alexandra wood bespoke tailoring

· Swagger & Swoon

· Favourbrook

Best Jewellery

· PANDORA

· 77 Diamonds

· Dower & Hall

· Sif Jakobs Jewellery

· Clogau

· Goldsmiths

· Trollbeads

· Diamonfire

· Alexis Dove

Best Mother of the Bride Retailer

· Snooty Frox of Harrogate

· Ededa J

· David’s Bridal

· Elizabeth Bessant

Best Barn Wedding Venue

· River Cottage

· Tudor Barn

· Chaucer Barn

· Southend Barns

· The Tythe Barn, Launton

· Dodmoor House

· Cripps Barn

· Doxford Barns

· Stone Barn

· The Granary Estates

· The Kingscote Barn

· Godwick Hall and Great Barn

Best Castle Wedding Venue

· Hedingham Castle

· Clearwell Castle

· Rowton Castle

· Christchurch and East Dorset Council

· Thornbury Castle

· Borthwick Castle

· Warwick Castle

· Crossbasket Castle

· Augill Castle

· Leeds Castle

Best City Wedding Venue

· BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art

· Assembly Rooms, Bath

· St Bart’s Brewery

· On The 7th

· Winchester House Events

· The Hospital Club

· St. Ermin’s Hotel

· Arkwright Rooms at Nottingham Conference Centre

· The Dead Dolls House

· DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre

· Great John Street

· As You Like It

Best Coastal Wedding Venue

· Newton Hall

· Cley Windmill

· Salcombe Harbour Hotel & Spa

· Hilton Brighton Metropole

· The Kings Arms

· East Quay Venue

· Polhawn Fort

· Clevedon Hall

Best Country Wedding Venue

· Unique Home Stays

· Irnham Hall Events

· Brinsop Court

· Ettington Park Hotel

· Shilstone House

· Le Petit Chateau

· Notley Abbey

· Bruisyard Hall

· Nonsuch Mansion

· Cain Manor

· Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa

· Wood Hall Hotel & Spa

Best Historic Wedding Venue

· Leez Priory

· The Sculpture Gallery, Woburn Abbey

· Port Lympne Hotel at Port Lympne Reserve

· Askham Hall

· Roman Baths & Pump Room, Bath

· Clevedon Hall

· Great Fosters

· Royal Holloway

Best Sporting Wedding Venue

· Stoke Park Country Club, Spa and Hotel

· Sandburn Hall

· Plumpton Racecourse

· Tracy Park

· York Racecourse Hospitality

Best Stately Home Wedding Venue

· Hedsor House

· Blenheim Palace

· Danesfield House Hotel and Spa

· Gosfield Hall

· Botleys Mansion

· Manor By The Lake

· Brympton House Weddings & Events

· Perowne International

Best Wedding Cake Company

· Cotton & Crumbs Cakes

· THE PRETTY CAKE COMPANY

· Pretty Gorgeous Cake Company

· Dotty Rose

· where the ribbon ends

· The Vanilla Pod Bakery

· The Enchanting Cake Company

· Cookie Delicious

· Designer Cakes of London

· The Frostery

· Anges de Sucre

· Juniper Cakery

· Ann’s Designer Cakes

· Nevie-Pie Cakes

Best Wedding Florist

· Narcissus

· Joanne Truby Floral Design

· Campbell’s Flowers

· Tiger Lily Floral Art

· Foxgloves and Roses

· Fantail Designer Florist

· Hilarys Floral Design

· Flowers by Suzanne

· All for Love London

· Flowers by Kirsty

· Zita Elze

· Hannah Berry Flowers

· Pomp and Petals

· The Flower Mill

Best Wedding Photographer

· Juliet McKee Photography

· My Beautiful Bride

· Julie Michaelsen Photography

· Matt Wing Photo

· David Michael Photography

· John Hope Photography

· Victoria Walker Photography

· Samie Lee photography

· Olliver Photography Limited

· Natasha Hurley Photography

Best Wedding Stationery

· Russet and Gray

· Project Pretty

· Papier

· Wedding in a Teacup

· Etsy

· Paperless Post

· Zoe barker Textiles

· Cute Maps

· Artcadia

· de Winton Paper co

· Paper Arrow Press

· PaperGrace

· Lucy Ledger Limited

· Nina Thomas Studio

Best Wedding Travel Company

· Kuoni UK

· Honeymoon Dreams

· TUI UK and Ireland

· The Turquoise Holiday Company

· Sandals Resorts

Best Retailer Gift List

· Patchwork

· The Wedding Shop

· Prezola

About Immediate Media Co

Immediate Media Co is the special interest content and platform company. We create compelling world-class content that inspires the passions of our highly engaged communities. And we deliver it wherever our consumers want it – in print, on digital platforms, and beyond. Immediate is one of the UK’s biggest consumer media businesses, employing over 1,100 people, predominantly in London and Bristol. We reach millions of people every month through over 70 consumer brands in print and on digital platforms. We sell over 74 million magazines each year and engage 33 million unique users every month. With over 1.1 million active subscribers, our audiences are affluent and loyal to their favourite brands. We have been named Media Company of the Year at the prestigious British Media Awards 2015. Our wholly owned brands include Radio Times, olive, Homes & Antiques, Cycling Plus, Bike Radar, MadeForMums, You & Your Wedding and Mollie Makes. We publish BBC Top Gear, BBC Good Food, and BBC EasyCook on behalf of BBC Worldwide as well as BBC History, BBC Gardeners’ World, BBC Focus and the CBeebies portfolio, under licence. We also publish Lonely Planet Traveller magazine for LPG Inc. Follow us on Twitter @Immediate_Media