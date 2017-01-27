Wellbeing at work gets Olympian’s approval

AN OLYMPIC gold medal cyclist has teamed up with a law firm to promote the benefits of healthy workplaces.

Dani King MBE is partnering with DC Employment Solicitors on an initiative to help more companies look after their staff’s physical, mental and emotional health.

The firm has launched a series of seminars, workshops and on-demand guidance designed to offer employer clients innovative and effective ways to improve wellbeing at work.

Dani, who won a women’s team pursuit Olympic gold at London 2012 and is a three times world champion, will provide an additional strand of motivational training through her coaching business Rowe & King.

The 26-year-old, from Hamble, said: ‘It feels like a very natural fit to be working with DC Employment on health in the workplace. While many of my clients are looking at specific coaching for cycling and improving physical fitness, there is a clear demand for more general motivational training among individuals and businesses looking to optimise performance or achieve specific goals.’

Under their partnership, Dani will be speaking at a spring 2017 seminar on workplace health being organised by DC Employment. In the meantime, the firm is contributing towards Dani’s travel costs in attending an Australian training camp with her professional cycling team for 2017, Cylance Pro Cycling.

Dani added: ‘Elite level sport is expensive in terms of travel costs. The input from DC Employment and other sponsors does make a huge difference so I’m really grateful for their support.’

Darren Tibble, director at DC Employment, said: ‘We and Dani are both Hampshire-based and have a shared interest in promoting good health, whether for individuals or organisations and whether it’s about physical fitness or mental wellbeing.

‘It’s important that employers take the issue of wellbeing seriously. Poor health doesn’t just affect the individual – it can also have a huge impact on colleagues and overall business performance.’

As well as teaming up with Dani, DC Employment is celebrating as it has achieved the Workplace Wellbeing Charter, an accreditation based on standards backed by Public Health England.