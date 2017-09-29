What’s being planned where you live

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

St Jude: Construction of three-storey building to form eight houses (following demolition of existing garages) with provision of parking and refuse storage at land surrounding 32A Exmouth Road; Mr J Oliver.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of ground-floor rear extension at 44 Augustine Road; Mike Proudman.

Charles Dickens: Construction of two-storey side extension and use of enlarged property as a house in multiple occupation for eight people at 15 Charles Street; Mr Thai Bridgen.

FAREHAM

Fareham North: Single-storey rear extension to measure 4m deep, 3.64m high with an eaves height of 2.33m at 19 Oxford Chase; Mr and Mrs Houghton.

Hill Head: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey front extension and detached garage at 2 Monks Way; Mr and Mrs Smith.

Park Gate: Single-storey rear extension, with maximum eaves height of 3m and a maximum height of 4m at St. Elmo Duncan Road; Mr D Polhill.

GOSPORT

Town: Variation of opening hours and construction of extension and link to existing building at former Coastal Clinics, South Street; Mrs Nicole Noble.

Alverstoke: Construction of first-floor dormer windows at 8 Solent Way; Mr Rob Gale.

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Installation of two conservation roof lights to the roof space above the Waterloo Room at 2 Lower Road; Mr Wilson.

Hayling Island: Single-storey rear extension and single-storey side/front extension to provide porch and enlarge garage, provision of tiled upstand roof to existing flat roofed extension and garage at 22 St Thomas Avenue; Mr Grigg.

Hayling Island: Single-storey front extension with roof lantern at 3 North Shore Road; Ms Haines.

Waterlooville: Single-storey rear extension, raise height of existing flat roofed garage and store at 14 Lucerne Avenue; Mr Harman.