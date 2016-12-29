Where have all my favourite Quality Street sweets gone?

I am certain that we all have our favourite moments during the festive period, including family traditions.

For me, one in particular is the raid upon the tin of Quality Street.

Now, I do not know what your favourite may be dear reader, but for me it is the hazelnut in caramel.

At one time (and not so many years ago), there was an abundant number per tin. Now, however, one would be extremely lucky to find at most two to three per tin.

The problem comes, of course, when other family members also join in the fight for their favourites.

I have a mother-in-law who enjoys the same sweet as me, so we enter the annual argument about who reaches for the tin first.

Our greatest disappointment came when the mother-in-law arrived at our home with a huge box of Quality Street, declaring that she would have more of the purple wrapped delights than I, only for us to find that there was not one single hazelnut in caramel in the entire box!

Quality Street = bah humbug.

* This letter was submitted to The News by Martin Clark of Lashly Meadow, Hambledon