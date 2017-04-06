Whiskey festival sets a date to come to Portsmouth

WHISKEY fans are in for a treat as a festival dedicated solely to the tipple is heading to Portsmouth this summer.

The Whiskey Affair will be held on Saturday, June 17 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The event will see guest speakers and experts, live music from act Becki Short, cocktails, masterclasses, rare whiskey brands and more than 60 brands of Scotch, bourbon, Irish whiskey and cocktails from around the world to sample.

The festival started in London in 2015 and is aimed at every level of knowledge for whiskey aficionados and beginners alike.

A spokesperson for the festival said: ‘Back when we started our affair with whiskey, we had so many friends who were knowledgeable about different whiskeys and were often lost as to where to start.

‘We wanted to dip our toes into the differences and similarities within the brands and learn how to judge which finishes and ages suited our tastes more, but we wanted to do so with friends and have a good night out at the same time! There are some wonderful, smaller independent distillers involved next to household names so there is a true mix of brands to sample.

‘We’ll have wonderful live music and speakers to provide our entertainment for the evening and a photo booth will allow a permanent – and occasionally risqué – memory of the night. It’s going to be great fun and we can’t wait to share it!’

Two sessions will be held on the day, from 12pm until 5pm and then 7pm until 11pm. Tickets cost £8.

For more go to thewhiskeyaffair.co.uk or search thewhiskeyaffair on Facebook.

There are also plans for events in Brighton, Guildford, Reading and Southampton.