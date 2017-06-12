Whiteley company’s ‘smart’ airline seats to be displayed at Paris show

‘SMART’ airline seats will be on display ay the Paris Airshow later this month.

Whiteley-based company FliteTrak will be showing off its cutting-edge ViatorAero technology which streams live information from airline seating and cabins directly to attendants and pilots.

It can monitor individual seats for temperature, passenger movement and seatbelt closure as well as lock overhead containers, detect mobile phone activation and provide an environmental overview of the entire cabin interior.

The company, at Solent Business Park, is working with two aviation interior companies to develop seating for the market.

FliteTrak executives will be at the Paris Airshow from June 16 to June 25 to show the product.

Trevor Lea, joint managing director, said: ‘Innovative technology delivering personalised service for passengers and efficiencies for airlines is the future of air travel.

‘Underpinned by award-winning core technology, ViatorAero is aviation’s first “smart” remote condition monitoring system of its kind which has proven to work.

‘It is unique technology giving visionary airlines and suppliers the edge in an increasingly competitive market.’