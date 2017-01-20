Whiteley’s newest steak restaurant and bar offering half-price food pre-opening

A NEW steak restaurant and bar is offering trials of its service before its grand opening.

The official opening of Bar + Block Steakhouse in Whiteley Shopping Centre is set for February 4.

But to get people in the mood for all things meaty, it will be offering 50 per cent off all food for a limited time only.

It will be offering breakfast, lunch or dinner from Wednesday, February 1 until Friday, February 3 at 50 per cent off.

There will be sittings at 9am until 11am, 12pm until 2.30pm and 5pm until 9pm.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We are the perfect pit stop for post-shopping sustenance, you can tuck into sensational steaks and sip on craft beers and creative cocktails ahead of the bar and restaurant’s official opening.’

This offer is available for pre-bookings only via the Bar + Block website.

Space is limited. To secure a slot go online at barandblock.co.uk/whiteley